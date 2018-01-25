NOPD: 9-year-old dies after found hanging from bunk bed

NEW ORLEANS -- A child is dead after being found hanging from a bunk bed almost a week ago in a 7th Ward home.
According to a report from the New Orleans Police department, the 9-year-old boy was found Jan. 18 by a family member. He was brought to an area hospital, where police said he had to be placed on a ventilator. The boy died Tuesday.
Police have not released any other details about the boy's death.
This story is developing and more information will be added as it is released.
© 2018 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs