NOPD: Algiers woman missing for three weeks

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are looking for an Algiers woman who went missing three weeks ago.

The New Orleans Police Department said Schnell Leban-Alexander left her home in the 4300 block of Woodland Drive around 6:30 p.m. May 27. Leban-Alexander's family said she was going to a corner store, but the woman never returned and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information about Leban-Alexander of her whereabouts is asked to call Fourth District officers at (504) 658-6040.

