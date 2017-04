Generic Police Lights (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a bank robbery in the French Quarter Monday afternoon.

Police said the Whitney Bank in the 400 block of Chartres Street around 3 p.m.

Authorities have not released a picture of the suspect at this time, and few details have been released.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV