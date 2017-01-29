NOPD: Body found in wooded New Orleans East area

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating how human remains got to a wooded area in Michoud Saturday afternoon.

The remains were found near I-10 West and Michoud Boulevard just after noon.

The police department has yet to release any other details, but the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

