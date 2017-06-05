NOPD books five people on gun charges Sunday

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Police say five people were arrested Sunday night for various firearms charges.

According to NOPD, officers were patrolling in the 3400 block of Cambronne Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday when they saw two suspicious people sitting in a vehicle. During the investigation, officers discovered that the two men had a stolen S&W .38 special handgun and a Taurus 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.

Bryson Allen and Tre Edwards were booked for illegal carrying of a firearm and possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated numbers or marks.

About an hour later, officers conducted a traffic stop on a stolen Nissan Maxima at the intersection of South Jefferson Davis and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Kenner on Friday. During the arrest, officers found two Glock .45 handguns and $1600 in cash on two passengers in the car.

Johnquize Ealy was booked for illegal possession of stolen things and distribution or possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.

Jermaine Toussant was booked on simple possession of marijuana and illegal possession of a firearm and stolen things.

Nakia Harris was booked on illegal possession of stolen things.

Anyone with additional information on those arrested should contact NOPD Second District at 504-658-6020. Residents can also report crimes to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

