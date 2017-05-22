NOPD: Double shooting on S. Carrollton and Tulane

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a double shooting Monday afternoon in Mid-City.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue outside of a shopping center.

Police said one man was shot in the arm, and another was shot in the upper left shoulder. Both men were brought to an area hospital, but there is no update on their conditions.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

