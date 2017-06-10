NOPD: Elderly man missing from the Lower 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are looking for an elderly man from the Lower 9th Ward who went missing Friday.

Morris Mayfield Sr, 91, was reported missing from his home in the 2800 block of Tennessee Street.

The person who reported Mayfield missing told police he is known to wander the neighborhood but is usually brought home by a neighbor.

Mayfield was last seen wearing blue work pants, a white t-shirt, white socks and no shoes.

Anyone with information on Mayfield is asked to call the First District Police Station at (504) 658-6050.

© 2017 WWL-TV