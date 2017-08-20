NOPD: Fatal accident on the Pontchartrain Expressway

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a fatal accident Sunday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on US-90B and the Tchoupitoulas exit.

Initial reports said a man in a Honda Civic was traveling against traffic and had a wreck with a Ford Explorer. Police said the driver of the Civic died at the scene. The driver of the Ford Explorer was brought to an area hospital and police said he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

