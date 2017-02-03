NOPD: Female shot on Dixon St., 4th female victim in 4 days

NOPD investigates a shooting in Algiers.

NOPD is investigating the shooting of a female in the 9000 block of Dixon Street Friday evening.

The victim is the 12th female shooting victim since the beginning of 2017, the 80th person shot this year, and the fourth female shooting victim in the past four days. Three female victims have been shot fatally this year.

NOPD confirmed the shooting in the Hollygrove area around 9:20 p.m. Police have not released the age of the victim.

