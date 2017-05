NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a homicide Sunday in the 9th Ward.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Flood Street.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV