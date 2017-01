NOPD investigates a shooting in Algiers.

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting in Algiers.

Authorities say one male victim was shot in the leg in the 4500 block of MacArthur Blvd.

He was transported to the hospital by private conveyance.

There are no further details at this time. If anyone has information in regards to the shooting please call Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

