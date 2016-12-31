Close NOPD investigates a shooting in Gentilly Danielle Miller, WWL 3:30 AM. CST January 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of Gentilly. One male victim was shot. He was transported to the hospital. No further details are available at this time. (© 2017 WWL) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Locals who died in 2016 Flood Watch & Heavy Rain Parade honors Carrie Fisher NOPD falls short of recruiting goals Is First NBC Bank on the rocks? Recent crimes in Algiers have residents on edge 12 for the Road: Roman and Heather Harper License plate readers aim to thwart crime Remembering those we lost in 2016 More Stories LSU dominates Louisville, sacks Jackson in 29-9… Dec 31, 2016, 2:20 p.m. Flood Watch through Monday Feb 24, 2016, 9:02 a.m. Need a safe ride home tonight? You have options Dec 31, 2016, 1:39 p.m.
