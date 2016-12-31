WWL
NOPD investigates a shooting in Gentilly

Danielle Miller, WWL 3:30 AM. CST January 01, 2017

NEW ORLEANS --  The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of Gentilly. 

One male victim was shot. He was transported to the hospital. 

No further details are available at this time. 

