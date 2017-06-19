NOPD investigating deadly shooting on North Prieur Street

NEW ORLEANS – Police say one person has died after a shooting on North Prieur Street Monday afternoon.
According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened before 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of North Prieur Street and Almonaster Avenue. Police say one man suffered a gunshot to the chest and later died from his injuries.
The incident is now being investigated as a homicide, NOPD said. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story.
