NOPD investigating deadly shooting on North Prieur Street

NEW ORLEANS – Police say one person has died after a shooting on North Prieur Street Monday afternoon.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened before 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of North Prieur Street and Almonaster Avenue. Police say one man suffered a gunshot to the chest and later died from his injuries.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide, NOPD said. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

© 2017 WWL-TV