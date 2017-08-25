NOPD investigating double shooting in Milneburg neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS -- NOPD officers are on the scene of a double shooting in the Milneburg neighborhood.

According to a preliminary report from police, two people were shot in the 2400 block of Athis Street. The report came out around 10:30 p.m.

No information was available on the victims' conditions.

Anyone with information on this double shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

