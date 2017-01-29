NOPD investigating homicide in Central City

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a homicide Sunday afternoon in Central City.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Dryades and Seventh streets.

No other details were made immediately available.

Police have not released a suspect or motive in this homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

