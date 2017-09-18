"They kind of approached each other and they looked like they might of had some type of verbal altercation. At which point the gentleman on the bicycle began to attack the individual walking through the block," 8th District Commander Nicholas Gernon said.

The attack happened just before midnight on Thursday in the 500 block of Dumaine Street.

Guin, who is from Virginia, was in New Orleans for a bachelor party with his brother and a group of people.

Guin's brother, Jason Guin, told Eyewitness News shortly after 11 p.m. that night. His brother left the Cats Meow on Bourbon Street, heading back towards his hotel, when he claims he took a wrong turn.

"We tried calling him several times after our group got together. Getting ready to leave. We tried contacting him on his phone. Text message. Kept going straight to voicemail," Guin said.

Guin says investigators called him Friday morning, informing him that his brother was at University Medical Center in the Intensive Care Unit.

"They did emergency brain surgery and he's got 31 staples in his head," Guin said.

Guin says his brother is now going through physical therapy, and at the moment, he has lost feeling in his right arm and fingers. Guin's family is hoping someone comes forward with answers.

"There's a lot of anger. There's still so many unanswered questions. I just don't know," Guin said.

The alleged attack comes just three months after a separate and brutal attack on Bienville Street that left two men injured. Four men were arrested for that attack.

The NOPD says it's investigating this latest case as an attempted armed robbery.

"It's an anomaly. It's not part of any kind of other pattern of attacks that we've seen down here recently. So, what we're really hoping for is that somebody recognizes this individual and that hopefully we can hold him accountable," Gernon said.

The family told Eyewitness News Guin felt he was hit with a bat.

"We don't know what it is. It doesn't look like it's big enough to be a bat. But, we're not working with the best video. So, we're kind of looking for some more opportunities to see what's going on," Gernon said.

"If somebody saw something would come forward and help. Give us some information and help bring these guys to justice, Guin said.