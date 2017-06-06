NOPD: man arrested after drug deal on Royal Street

Michael Neville (Photo: Custom)

NEW ORLEANS – Police say a man faces drugs and firearm charges after officers saw him participate in a drug deal on Royal Street early Tuesday morning.

Michael Neville, 23, was booked with possession of crack cocaine, illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of narcotics and resisting an officer.

NOPD officers noticed Neville riding a bicycle on a sidewalk in the 700 block of Canal Street around 2:52 a.m. Tuesday. Police say Neville made an illegal turn onto Royal Street while on a sidewalk then made a hand-to-hand transaction with two unknown men.

The officers tried to make a stop Neville but he fled on his bicycle on Royal Street. Officers pursued Neville on foot while the other two men fled the scene.

Minutes later, police say they located Neville in a parking lot in the 800 block of St. Ann Street. He was taken into custody and seen throwing a small plastic bag from his hand onto the ground. Police say the bag contained eight pieces of individually wrapped pieces of crack cocaine. While searching the area, police discovered a loaded pistol near Neville’s bicycle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District Detectives at 504-658-6080. Residents can also report crimes to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV