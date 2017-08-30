NOPD: Man arrested for fatal double stabbing at McDonald's on Canal Street

(Image via NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS – One man has been arrested after a fatal double stabbing at McDonald’s on Canal Street.

NOPD arrested 56-year-old Danny Jackson for the stabbing, which occurred on August 26 around 5:30 p.m. Police responded to a disturbance at the McDonald’s located at 711 Canal Street and discovered a man suffering from stab wounds to the chest and face.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. A second victim was located near the scene, also suffering from a stab wound to the chest. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A review of surveillance video revealed a man chasing the victims out of the restaurant. Jackson was booked with second degree murder.

Anyone with additional information about the stabbing is asked to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or 1-877-903-STOP.

