NOPD: Man dead after 7th Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating an early morning shooting Friday that left one man dead.

Police said the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Kerlerec Street.

Police said a man was found with a gunshot wound, and later died.

Parts of North Robertson, Kelerec and Esplanade Avenue were blocked while police investigated the scene.

No other details have been released by police.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

