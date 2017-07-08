NOPD: Man fires at attacker in Treme

NEW ORLEANS -- A man shot his attacker in Treme early Saturday morning according to a report by police.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of Ursulines Avenue.

Police said a 38-year-old man was walking when he was body slammed to the ground. The man told police he feared for his life and told the other person he was armed, before shooting a 29-year-old man three times.

The injured man was brought to an area hospital by EMS.

Police said the man who fired was in possession of a concealed weapon permit.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

