NOPD: Man missing from New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS – Police are looking for a man whose family says when they last saw him, he was riding in a strange truck.

Police said 47-year-old Melvin Hendricks’ sister said she last saw the man Friday at a gas station on the corner of Chef Mentuer Highway and Downman Road.

At the time, police said Hendricks was alone and driving a blue pickup truck with brown panels on the sides.

However, Hendricks’ family said they do not believe the vehicle is registered to him, nor do they know who it belongs to.

Hendricks is known to frequent the 9000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Anyone with information on Melvin Hendricks is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

