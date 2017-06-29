NOPD: Man robbed at gunpoint after wreck in the 9th Ward

NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of Gentilly.

NEW ORLEANS—Police are looking for two people they said robbed a man after a car accident in the Lower Ninth Ward Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the corner of North Galvez and Flood streets.

Police said the 50-year-old victim told them he got in a wreck at the intersection. When he got out of his car to see if anyone was hurt, he told police the passenger of the other vehicle got out a pointed a gun at him. The driver of the car also got out, and patted the victim down, taking his wallet and cellphone.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

