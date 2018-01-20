NOPD: man shot in the chest in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting in St. Roch Saturday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. near the corner of North Rocheblave and Eads streets.

Police said a man was shot in the chest. He was brought to an area hospital, but authorities have not released his condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

