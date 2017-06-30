WWL
NOPD: Man shot on Orleans Avenue

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 7:45 AM. CDT June 30, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting in Treme Friday morning.

The incident happened at the corner of Orleans Avenue and North Prieur Street around 5:30 a.m.

Police said a 35-year-old man was shot, but there is no word on his condition.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers

