NOPD: Man shot to death in the 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a homicide Sunday in the 9th Ward.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Flood Street.

Police said they received several calls of two people shooting at each other in the area. When they arrived, they found a man shot several times outside his car. The man died at the scene.

They also found two parked cars with damage in the area.

The parish coroner's office will release the man's name and official cause of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

