NOPD: Man steals from Gentilly store, stuffs snacks down pants

Shawn Cosse also known as "The Running Man" is wanted for theft and criminal trespassing. Photo via NOPD.

NEW ORLEANS – Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole multiple snacks from a Gentilly convenience store.

Shawn Cosse, 36, who police said is also known as “The Running Man”, is accused of shoplifting from a Family Dollar store in the 2100 block of Caton Street Jan. 6.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m.

Police said shoppers saw Cosse stuffing ice cream, candy and cookies into his pants, then exiting the store.

The manager told police Cosse was previously warned to stay away from the store, NOPD said.

Cosse is currently wanted for criminal trespassing and theft.

If anyone has any information on “The Running Man’s” whereabouts please contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

(© 2017 WWL)