NOPD: Man wanted for breaking into snack machine

NEW ORLEANS – Police are searching for a man they say is responsible for illegally entering a business and breaking a snack machine.

According to New Orleans Police, security video captured the man enter a business in the 3400 block of Howard Avenue then damage a snack machine. He then stole various snacks before fleeing the location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District Investigative Unit at 504-658-6060. Residents can also report crimes to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

