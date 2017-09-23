NOPD: Man with autism reported missing from Olive Street

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man with autism reported missing from the 9000 block of Olive Street.

According to police, the reporting person told police that 31-year-old Henry Elliot was last seen on Canal Street by the bus station on September 22.

Elliot is diagnosed with autism, police say.

Elliot is described as being 5’3’’ tall and weighing 143 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and black tennis shoes with green laces.

Anyone with any information on Elliot’s whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD or any Second District detective at 504-658-6020.

