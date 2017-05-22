NOPD: Man, woman shot in the 7th Ward

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a double shooting in the 7th Ward Monday night.

The incident happened in the 1800 block of Old Prieur Street.

Police said a man and a woman were shot. Both were brought to an area hospital, but there is no word on their conditions.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

