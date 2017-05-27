NOPD: Missing man last leaving Canal Street hotel

Marc Gerniec (DOB: 12/31/1968) was last seen on May 26, 2017 at approximately 2:00 p.m. (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are searching for a man last seen leaving a French Quarter hotel.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Marc Gerniec has been missing since 2 p.m. on May 26. Gerniec told the person who reported him missing that he would get a bell hop to collect their luggage, but never returned.

Police say Gerniec walked out of the hotel lobby in the 500 block of Canal Street and has not been seen or heard from since.

Gerniec is described as a 51-year-old white male, 6'1" tall, weighing 195 lbs. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, dark gray cargo shorts and dark colored shoes and socks.

Anyone with information on Gerniec's location is asked to call NOPD at 504-821-2222.

