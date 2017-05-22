NOPD: Missing man last seen at French Quarter bar

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are asking for the public's assistance to find a man last seen by his family at a French Quarter bar.

Authorities said 23-year-old Ruiyang Zou was last seen at Fahy's Irish Pub in the 500 block of Burgundy Street Saturday around 4:30 p.m. His father told police he left the bar and never returned.

Police said Zou suffers from a mental disorder and is currently off his medication.

Ruiyang Zou is described as 5'8" tall and about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, gray pants and white slip on shoes.

Anyone with information about Zou is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV