NOPD: Missing woman last seen at Central City home

(Photo: Photo via NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS – Police are looking for a woman who hasn’t been heard from since she left a Central City home Tuesday.

The New Orleans Police Department is looking for 28-year-old Layla Bowman. She was last seen June 6 at a house in the 2100 block of Thalia Street, however, police said she has not been seen or heard from since.

Bowman is described as 5’5” tall and about 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Layla Bowman is asked to call Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060.

