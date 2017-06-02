NOPD officer collects 70 dresses for senior prom

IMAGE: NOPD (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS – Twenty-five local school seniors were able to choose dresses for their senior prom thanks to one New Orleans Police officer.

NOPD Officer Qiana Lewis collected more than 70 dresses after learning that a relative was unable to attend prom because the price of a gown, police say. Lewis, a member of the Omicron Nu Zeta Chapter of Zelta Phi Beta, reached out to her sorority to start a used dress drive called “Dresses for Dreams.”

According to NOPD, Lewis collected about 70 gowns then contacted Algiers Charter Technical Academy and learned that the senior class had 25 girls.

Lewis said she reached out to the community hoping to give the girls more than just a prom dress. Volunteers then came together to assist with a “Glam Day” before prom night on April 22.

"Once the idea was out there, people offered to help,” Lewis said. “The girls came down the runway, and we did a bio on each of them.”

NOPD Recruit Shakiyah Huston helped style the girls' hair and officer Gabriel Favaroth, the president of Joyce McCollum Favaroth Taylor Foundation, gifted each girl with a monetary gift.

Lewis said she intends to continue the dress drive next year.

“Hopefully next year we can grow and help even more students,” Lewis said.

The senior prom was held on April 22.

