NOPD: One dead after van slams into CCC bridge wall

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a deadly wreck Saturday afternoon in Algiers.

Police say a white 1998 Dodge van was traveling westbound on General De Gaulle when the 54-year-old driver lost control and slammed into the Crescent City Connection Bridge wall. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 53-year-old female passenger was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.

