NOPD: One dead in double stabbing on Canal Street

WWLTV 6:42 PM. CDT August 26, 2017

 

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal double stabbing that occurred on Canal Street.

The stabbing occurred in the 700 block of Canal Street on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. Initial reports indicate that one of the victims has died.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. 

This post will be updated as more information becomes available. 

