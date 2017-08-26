NOPD: One dead in double stabbing on Canal Street

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal double stabbing that occurred on Canal Street.
The stabbing occurred in the 700 block of Canal Street on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. Initial reports indicate that one of the victims has died.
The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs