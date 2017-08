Shooting Uptown early Saturday morning.

NEW ORLEANS – One male victim was injured in a shooting in the Uptown area Saturday morning, police say.

Initial reports from the NOPD show the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of St. Andrew Street.

Authorities have not yet released a suspect or motive in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV