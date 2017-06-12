NOPD: One man hurt in Algiers shooting

NEW ORLEANS – A man was wounded in a shooting on Gardens Oaks Drive Monday.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive. Initial reports show that one man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

Police did not provide any additional details at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

