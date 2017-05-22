NOPD: One person injured in Algiers shooting

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting Monday night in Algiers.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. at the corner of Westbend Parkway and Vespasian Boulevard.

Police said a man was shot, but there is no update on his condition that this time,

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

