NOPD: Pair wanted for stealing 600 gallons of diesel fuel

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department Third District is asking the public’s help in finding two men wanted for allegedly stealing diesel fuel.

According to NOPD, the two men were captured on surveillance video around 4:15 a.m. on August 24 stealing 600 gallons of off-duty diesel fuel in the 2600 block of Florida Avenue. The pair also took two NAPA car batteries before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the two men is asked to call any Third District detective at 504-658-6030. Citizens can also call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

