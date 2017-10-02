NOPD searching for woman missing from apartment on Congress Street

(Image via NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a woman missing from the 4400 block of Congress Street.

The woman police are searching for has been identified as 34-year-old Monique Burton. Police say she was last seen by her boyfriend on Wednesday, September 27 when she was leaving her apartment complex on Congress Street.

Burton has failed to contact her family regarding her whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding Burton’s whereabouts is urged to call NOPD at 911 or any NOPD Sixth District detective at 504-658-6060.

© 2017 WWL-TV