NOPD seizes 30 bags of cocaine, meth in traffic stop

IMAGE: NOPD (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Police seized 30 bags of cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine during a traffic stop Thursday morning.

Christopher Mukes, 28, was booked with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine and meth Thursday.

According to NOPD, Officer Alex Brady was patrolling near the intersection of Elysian Fields and St. Claude Avenue around 12:18 a.m. when he saw a vehicle run a red light. After approaching the vehicle, officer Brady smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found two bags of cocaine inside Mukes’ pants pocket. Police also found a satchel containing a jar with 11 bags of marijuana, 19 bags of cocaine, a digital scale and grinder. The glass jar also contained what was later determined as liquid based meth.

© 2017 WWL-TV