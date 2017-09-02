NOPD: stolen gun, 85 ecstasy pills and more than $11,000 in cash found during search

NEW ORLEANS - Four people are in jail Saturday after police said they found numerous drugs and more than $11,000 in cash during a search in New Orleans East.

Police said Friday around 1:30 a.m., they pulled over Tyrin Wiltz, Michael Sartain and Dylan Warter for a traffic violation near a hotel in the 8400 block of S. I-10 Service Road. During the stop, Wiltz was arrested for outstanding warrants, and a vehicle search was conducted.

Detectives said during the search, they found a large amount of marijuana and a fully loaded .40 caliber Glock 27. Investigators said they then learned Wiltz had a room in the area, and obtained a search warrant.

Police said they found another firearm that was reported stolen in 2012, more marijuana, 85 tablets of ecstasy, 68 ounces of liquid THC and more than $11,000 in cash.

Mackenzie Thorton, Ddhaz Wiltz, and Marlin Davis, who were occupying the room with Wiltz, were all arrested. NOPD said they also obtained a search warrant for Thorton's car. They all face various gun and drug charges.

© 2017 WWL-TV