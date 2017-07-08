NOPD: Two injured in double shooting in N.O. East

Double shooting in the 7900 block of Dorsett Drive.

NEW ORLEANS – Two male victims were injured in a double shooting early Saturday morning in New Orleans East.

According to NOPD, the incident happened in the 7900 block of Dorsett Drive just before 1 a.m.

Officials said one man was shot in the groin, and another man shot in the abdomen and side.

Police said both men were transported to the hospital by private conveyance. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

