NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that injured two people.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of St. Louis Street just before 2 a.m.

Officials said two people were injured, but no other details have been released by the New Orleans Police Department.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

