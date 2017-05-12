NOPD: Woman reported missing from Magazine Street hotel

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are looking for a woman who disappeared from a hotel in the Central Business District.

April Dobbins, 29, was last seen Thursday around 10 a.m. Police said the man who reported her missing told them he went to bring luggage to a vehicle, and when he returned Dobbins was gone.

Dobbins is described as 5’5”, about 120 with a thin build. She has short brown hair and several tattoos, including stars on her sides and the word “Braxton” on her back. She was last seen wearing a white dress and a thin, long gray sweater.

Anyone with information on Dobbins is asked to call 8th District Detectives at (504) 658-6080.

