NOPD: Woman with mental illness missing since July

NEW ORLEANS – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a woman with a mental illness who was last seen in July.

Shavon Alexander, 24, was last seen on July 9 at midnight leaving her home in the 1900 block of Saint Ann Street. According to police, Alexander voluntarily checked herself into a local hospital, but was later discharged and has not been seen or heard from since. The person who reported Alexander missing says she has a mental illness.

Alexander is described as a black woman, 6’1’’ tall and weighing 190 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Alexander’s whereabouts is urged to call NOPD at 911 or call First District Detectives at 504-658-6010.

