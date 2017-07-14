NOPD working to ID suspect in Leonidas homicide

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ORLEANS -- Security cameras captured images of the suspect police say fatally shot a 19-year-old man in the Leonidas neighborhood Friday morning.

According to NOPD, a 19-year-old man was found dead in the 8500 block of Jeannette Street around 7 a.m. Police said he was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Now, detectives are working to identify the suspect pictured above. According to NOPD, investigation revealed taht the unknown black male was involved in the shooting.

Anyone who can help police identify this suspect is asked to call NOPD's homicide division at 504-658-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111 if you wish to remain anonymous.

