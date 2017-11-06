North shore woman to 911: Ex-boyfriend is following me; moments later, she was dead

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

A murder-suicide late Sunday capped a violent weekend in St. Tammany Parish.

It was among three gun-related crimes authorities responded to since Friday.

The murder-suicide began as a call about 11 p.m. Sunday from a woman in Lacombe who said she believed her ex-boyfriend, whom she had a protective order against, was in a pickup truck that followed her home.

Minutes later, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone at the woman’s home in the 26100 block of East Elm Street who said the 28-year-old woman had been shot.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Krystle Landor. She died a short time later at a hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Meanwhile, a deputy found the pickup truck on Highway 190 near Thompson Road. The truck sped away when the deputy tried to stop it, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The chase ended in the 500 block of Garrett’s Prime Run in Pearl River when, authorities said, 36-year-old John Malveaux ran inside a home and shot himself. He died on the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said Malveaux was the ex-boyfriend Landor said was following her.

The driver of the truck, Leslie Davis, was booked with principal to the commission of a crime/first-degree murder.

Earlier Sunday, a man was shot several times outside his home in unincorporated Slidell.

The victim told investigators he was outside a home in the 57900 block of Jefferson Avenue when someone opened fire on him about 7:30 p.m. His injuries were not serious, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The spate of weekend violence began Friday night when one man was killed and four other people injured during a shooting in Lacombe.

The Sheriff’s Office said the three shootings are unrelated.

“This was a tragic and violent weekend in St. Tammany,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Our investigators will continue to work all of these cases until they are solved. We are using all of our resources to bring justice to the victims and their families.”

© 2017 WWL-TV