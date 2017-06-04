WWL
Northbound Causeway reopened after 3-car pileup

WWLTV.com , WWL 4:35 PM. CDT June 04, 2017

The northbound lanes of the Causeway have reopened after a three-car crash with injuries, according to the Causeway Commission.

Two people have been transported by EMS. One vehicle is overturned.

