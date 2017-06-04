Close Northbound Causeway reopened after 3-car pileup WWLTV.com , WWL 4:35 PM. CDT June 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The northbound lanes of the Causeway have reopened after a three-car crash with injuries, according to the Causeway Commission. Two people have been transported by EMS. One vehicle is overturned.Receive updates on our traffic page. © 2017 WWL-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS City workers enter car, move it around the block Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later' What was there before the Confederate monuments? Man defends names on Liberty Monument Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County Promposal brings school together Little know about donor, statues' future More Stories Third victim dead after Mid-City shooting that left… Jun. 4, 2017, 4:09 p.m. Saturday most violent day of 2017 with 13 people… Jun. 4, 2017, 11:14 a.m. Northbound Causeway closed due to crash Jun. 4, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs