16-year-old driver killed in car crash outside Madisonville

Police lights.

MADISONVILLE -- A 16-year-old driver died in a car crash on Wednesday morning.

According to State Police, Nathan Matthew Kiern died in a two vehicle crash on LA 1085 near LA 22 on Jan. 9.

Police say Kiern came to a full stop at the intersection when, for reasons still under investigation, he turned left into the path of another vehicle. The two cars collided and, despite wearing his seatbelt, Kiern was fatally wounded.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained minor wounds in the crash,according to police.

Impairment is not suspected on the part of either driver, but state police have taken blood samples from both drivers for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

